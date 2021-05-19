Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 690 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.56. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.38 and a 1-year high of $192.12. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

