Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 450 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

