Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $226,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

