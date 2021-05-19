Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 1,090 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

