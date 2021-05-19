Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Down 6%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.