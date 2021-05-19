Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 174,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.