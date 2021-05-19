MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,376,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,969,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

