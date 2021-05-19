MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

