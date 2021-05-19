MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$2,574,553.44 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 952,480 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$2,574,553.44 ($1,838,966.74).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 195,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

On Friday, March 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 461,281 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

