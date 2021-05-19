MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

