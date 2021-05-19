MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

