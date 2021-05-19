MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

NYSE MET opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

