Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Buys A$18,457.50 in Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery acquired 738,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).

Metgasco Company Profile

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

