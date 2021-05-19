Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

