Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 790,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

