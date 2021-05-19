Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MCY opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

