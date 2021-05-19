Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.98

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $32.82. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 79,440 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $519.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.