MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,192 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.30% of MercadoLibre worth $6,828,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,346.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,601.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $783.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.