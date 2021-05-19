Melissa Rasmussen Sells 3,267 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. 612,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

