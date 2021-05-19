Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 144,744 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144,744 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RADA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of RADA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 19,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,072. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

