Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $24.94 on Wednesday, hitting $1,321.12. 4,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,601.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

