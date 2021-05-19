Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $14.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.59 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.