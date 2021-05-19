Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 203.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,774 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 890,513 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,158 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 162.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 5,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

