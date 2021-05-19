Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 233,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 3.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,544,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,335,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,830,000.

Shares of RCD traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,802. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

