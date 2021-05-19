Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.