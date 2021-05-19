Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.