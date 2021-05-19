Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

