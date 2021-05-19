Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,639 Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waitr by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 638,167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waitr by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

WTRH opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

