MediShares (MDS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $1.10 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

