MCO Price Tops $11.74 on Major Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $185.41 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One MCO coin can now be bought for $11.74 or 0.00029687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.89 or 0.10464017 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

