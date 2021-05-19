McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £210.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.60. McKay Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 239 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCKS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

