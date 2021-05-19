Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 5433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $846.92 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

