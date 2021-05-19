Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.