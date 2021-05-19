MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

