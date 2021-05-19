Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

