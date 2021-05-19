Martin Court Acquires 415 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, with a total value of £140.22 ($183.20).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($30.21) per share, for a total transaction of £161.84 ($211.44).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,438 ($31.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,337.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,234.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.93).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

