MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.05. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,737. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.91 and a 200 day moving average of $530.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

