Mariana Garavaglia Sells 1,896 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $229,827,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,586,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.