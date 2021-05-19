Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.20.

MOZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE MOZ opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of C$652.49 million and a PE ratio of -75.75.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

