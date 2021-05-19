MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

MNKD opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in MannKind by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MannKind by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 2,425.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MannKind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

