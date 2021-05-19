Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 147,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,528. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,566 shares of company stock worth $12,634,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.