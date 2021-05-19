Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

