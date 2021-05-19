MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MAG opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

