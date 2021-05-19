Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $99.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

