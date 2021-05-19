Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-2.12 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of M traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,171,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

