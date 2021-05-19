Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg Sells 3,083 Shares

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGU opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

