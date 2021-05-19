Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Denise McComish Acquires 275,000 Shares of Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Denise McComish acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,375.00 ($40,267.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Macmahon’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

