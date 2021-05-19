LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 231,819 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.