Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.94.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

