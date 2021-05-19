Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LKFLF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
